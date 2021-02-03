Brendan Gleeson, Jeff Daniels Get Golden Globe Nods for Roles in Anti-Trump Showtimes Series ‘The Comey Rule’

Nominations for the Golden Globes have been released, revealing that Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson have received nominations for their portrayal of James Comey and Donald Trump, respectively, in Showtime’s anti-Trump miniseries, The Comey Rule. The two-part drama depicts President Donald Trump as a “mob boss” with no respect for law and order and furious over allegations he enjoys “golden showers.”

In the series, release last September, just ahead of the 2020 elections, British actor Brendan Gleeson portrayed Trump while left-wing activist and actor Jeff Daniels starred as Comey. Now, Gleeson has been nominated as the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, while Daniels’ name was placed in the Best Actor in a Series category.

The series is uncritically based on the book A Higher Loyalty by fired and disgraced FBI chief James Comey. It covers the first few months of Donald Trump’s presidency, as information about the fallacy-filled Steele Dossier leaked out. The dossier is a package of false claims paid, in part, for by the Hillary Clinton campaign ahead of the 2016 election, in which a long list of scandalous but unproven claims are made against President Trump. Breitbart’s John Nolte noted that the two-part series was “nothing less than ViacomCBS using corporate money to produce a four-hour, $40 million campaign ad for Joe Biden.”

“Anyone at all familiar with the Russia Collusion Hoax can tell from the trailer that ViacomCBS’s Vote for Joe! ad is determined to spread the debunked conspiracy theory President Trump and, or, his campaign colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election, as well as the conspiracy theory Russian meddling tipped the election to Trump,” Nolte wrote.

Nolte went on to slam the film’s portrayal of Comey:

What’s even more audacious is that Comey, a liar, and perjurer who was part of a coup conspiracy to unseat a duly elected president, a man credibly accused of leaking classified information to further his political agenda, a man who signed phony FISA warrants to spy on a presidential campaign, is being portrayed here as a patriot as opposed to what we all know he is: a dirty cop and a traitor.

Other critics found the series less than thrilling, as well. The New York Times, for instance, said The Comey Rule “is not good drama; it’s clunky, self-serious and melodramatic.” And a critic at RogerEbert.com insisted that “the miniseries might have been better off as a slimmed-down two-hour film” and was “too cluttered with characters and detail to work.”

