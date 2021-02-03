Marilyn Manson Dropped by Record Label, Talent Agency Following Abuse Allegations

Rocker Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label Loma Vista Recordings, as well as his talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in the wake of abuse allegations made by his ex-fiancé, actress Evan Rachel Wood.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” reads a statement by Loma Vista, according to a report by Variety.

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects,” adds the statement, which was released on Monday.

On Tuesday, CAA also reportedly dropped Manson from the talent agency.

Moreover, a spokesperson for AMC Networks told Variety an episode of “Creepshow” featuring the rocker has been removed from Shudder. Additionally, Starz, which airs “American Gods,” is reediting an upcoming episode of the show to remove Manson from it.

On Monday, Wood accused Manson of “grooming” her when she was a teen, and abusing her for years. The two were reportedly known to be dating back in 2007, when he was 38 and she was 19. They were briefly engaged in 2010. Wood said:

He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.

Manson responded to the allegations on Monday night, stating the recent claims were “horrible distortions of reality.”

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

