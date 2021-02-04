LAPD Officers and Helicopters Swarm Marilyn Manson’s Hollywood Home Over ‘Concerns for His Safety’ After Abuse Accusations

The Los Angeles Police Dept. swarmed the Hollywood estate of rocker Marilyn Manson over “concerns for his safety” after allegations that he abused 11 women emerged. According to a TMZ report, four Los Angeles Police Department cruisers and even a police helicopter were dispatched to Manson’s home just after 6.00 pm on Wednesday.

LAPD sources told TMZ that the police presence resulted from a call for a “wellness check” on the 52-year-old recording artist. Sources say that someone became worried when they had not heard from Marilyn Manson, and they feared something was wrong at his home. Officers, though, reported “no evidence of any trouble whatsoever” at Manson’s property.

The police “wellness check” comes on the heels of accusations from nearly a dozen women who now say that the “Coma White” singer abused them when they dated. The most well-known accuser is Westworld star Rachel Evan Wood who recently named Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — as her abuser.

Wood posted a message to social media saying Manson “started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.”

Wood and Manson dated in 2007 when Wood was 19. They were briefly engaged to be married but split in 2010.

After the slew of allegations, Mansion put out a statement through his recording label, saying, “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.” He also called the allegations a “horrible distortion of reality.”

Following Wood’s allegations, more women came forward with similar claims of abuse. Not all the women with whom Manson has been associated accused him of abuse. His ex-wife Dita Von Teese recently said that Manson never abused her during their relationship.

“Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple,” Von Teese said in a Feb. 2 statement posted to Instagram.

