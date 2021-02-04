Morgan Wallen Apologizes for Using the N-Word

Country singer Morgan Wallen has apologized for dropping the N-word. Wallen’s use of the word was caught on camera and was recorded as he was returning to his Nashville home after partying with friends.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” Wallen told TMZ.

Wallen’s neighbor took video of the country singer returning to his Nashville home after an apparent night out partying with friends. In the video, Wallen can be heard telling one person to “take care of this pussy-ass nigga,” seemingly referring to one of his friends.

The incident has sparked heavy backlash in recent days, resulting in Wallen being dropped from radio networks, major streaming platforms, the Country Music Association, and disqualified from the 2021 ACM Awards.

Meanwhile, airplay has increasingly plummeted among stations that still have him on the air.

The NAACP Nashville chapter, however, would like to meet with Wallen to “educate” the singer on why dropping the N-word — even in a casual manner — is considered offensive and hurtful.

This has not been Wallen’s first time facing scrutiny. In October, Saturday Night Live pulled the singer from a guest musician spot after a video surfaced of him partying without a mask at a bar and house party in Alabama. SNL said Wallen had violated its coronavirus safety protocols.

