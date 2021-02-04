Country Star Morgan Wallen Dropped from Radio, Disqualified by Academy of Country Music for Awards After Saying N-Word

Country Star Morgan Wallen has been dropped from radio networks and major streaming platforms after a video published showing the singer using the N-word after a night out with his friends.

In a video apparently shot by Wallen’s neighbor, the country singer can be seen and heard returning to his Nashville home after an apparent night of partying with friends. Wallen says goodbye to his friends, referring to one of them as the N-word, according to a report by Variety.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” Wallen told TMZ, which published the video footage.

In the video published on Tuesday, the singer appears to stumble toward his house, before telling someone to watch over a guy in the group of friends.

“Take care of this pussy-ass motherfucker,” said Wallen in the video. “Take care of this pussy-ass nigga.”

Radio network Cumulus Media reacted to the incident by immediately removing Wallen from the playlists of its more than 400 stations. The singer’s music also disappeared from Spotify’s Hot Country Songs playlist and Apple Music’s Today’s Country.

On Wednesday, Wallen was disqualified by Academy of Country Music (ACM) for upcoming awards.

“The Academy of Country Music will halt Morgan Wallen’s potential involvement and eligibility for this year’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle,” said ACM Awards in a statement on Twitter. “The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn’t align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion.”

The Country Music Association (CMA) pulled the singer off its digital platforms, as well.

“In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent use of a racial slur, CMA is removing his digital content from our platforms,” said CMA in a statement on Twitter. “We support our Country Music partners for taking swift action. We will confer further with our Board of Directors to review additional measures and will continue to examine our industry’s inclusivity efforts.”

As the day progressed, airplay increasingly plummeted among stations that still had him on the air, according to a report by Variety.

In October, Saturday Night Live pulled the singer from a guest musician spot after a video surfaced of him partying without a mask at a bar and house party in Alabama. SNL said Wallen had violated its coronavirus safety protocols.

In May, Wallen, was arrested outside a Nashville bar for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.