Sean Penn Flips Out On His COVID Vaccination Site Staff After They Complained About 18 Hour Days

Actor and left-wing activist Sean Penn reportedly flipped out at the staff of his own charity organization after two workers complained about having to work long hours without adequate breaks.

Two anonymous people who claim to work for Penn’s nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) posted scathing comments to a New York Times article in which they alleged having to work 18-hour days, six days per week, at a coronavirus vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

They claimed the grueling hours are the result of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s (D) recent decision to switch the site’s operations from COVID-19 tests to vaccinations. One of the commenters disputed the Times article’s assertion that volunteers were fed Subway lunches and Krispy Kreme breakfasts.

“We usually DON’T get breakfast, just coffee,” the commenter wrote. And the lunch isn’t Subway, but rather “the same old lettuce wraps every day. It’s free lunch for staff/volunteers so I’m not complaining but still… not Subway.”

When he learned about the complaints, Sean Penn reportedly fired off an angry, 2,200 word email that was leaked to the Los Angeles Times. In the email, which was sent Friday evening to the entire CORE staff, the Mystic River actor described the criticisms as “shameful entries” and “obscene critiques,” according to the newspaper.

“And to whoever authored these, understand that in every cell of my body is a vitriol for the way your actions reflect so harmfully upon your brothers and sisters in arms,” he wrote. “I have taken counsel and here will refrain from using the words with which I would otherwise choose to describe the character of your actions.”

In recent weeks, Los Angeles has become an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic despite months spent under strict lockdowns. Nonetheless, Penn reportedly praised Mayor Garcetti in the email, calling him a “leader on every level” and an “encourager-in-chief.”

Sean Penn recently smeared Trump supporters as terrorists, comparing them to al-Qaeda and the former president to Osama Bin Laden.

