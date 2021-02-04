Susan Sarandon Rips Democrats for Failure on Stimulus Checks: Don’t Be Surprised When Voters Don’t Show Up in 2022

Susan Sarandon is taking President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders to task over their failure so far to make good on their campaign promises to deliver $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning actress delivered a social media ripping that also targeted Vice President Kamala Harris and Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. “Where are the $2K checks you promised,” she demanded. At a time of widespread economic hardship, the $600 difference “is a matter of survival” for many Americans.

Susan Sarandon fired off a series of tweets Thursday aimed at Democratic leaders who had pledged to voters that they would send out $2,000 stimulus checks if elected to office. Instead, President Biden is pushing for $1,400 checks as part of his $1.9 trillion spending plan.

The actress warned that Democrats risk losing elections in 2022 and 2024 if they fail to deliver on their promises.

“If voters feel like Dems are pulling a bait and switch, don’t be surprised when they don’t show up in 2022 or 2024,” she tweeted, adding, “Is it really worth it to lose Dem voters in 2022 and 2024 over $600?”

When a Twitter heckler pushed back by calling her a “hard core leftist ideologue,” Sarandon shot back sarcastically: “If Dems lose in 2022 and 2024 it’s because I Tweeted and not because voters who desperately need $2,000 think they lied.”

Unlike most left-wing celebrities, Sarandon is willing to criticize Democratic leaders over issues including fracking and never-ending wars in the Middle East, both of which she opposes. The actress famously spoke out against Hillary Clinton’s 2016 run for the White House, calling the candidate “very dangerous.”

