Ted Cruz Mocks Cary Elwes Over Autographed ‘Princess Bride’ Picture

After sparring with Seth Rogen, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is now dueling another left-wing celebrity — Cary Elwes, star of The Princess Bride, which happens to be the senator’s favorite movie.

In a caustic Twitter exchange this week, Sen. Cruz returned fire on the British actor who instigated the fight by calling the senator a “ROUS” — a term from the 1987 film meaning “rodent of unusual size.” The actor also claimed that the movie’s entire cast and the entertainment industry as a whole “have nothing but rabid contempt for you.”

Sen. Cruz responded by tweeting a picture from The Princess Bride that Elwes apparently autographed for the senator. “Does this mean you want your picture back?” Cruz asked.

Cary Elwes started the skirmish early Wednesday by calling the senator a “miserable ROUS.”

“How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? ” the actor tweeted, using the hashtag #inconceivable.

“I think not, you miserable ROUS.”

.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021

Late Wednesday, Elwes claimed that Cruz’s autographed picture from The Princess Bride is a forgery.

.@tedcruz Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name. Which makes sense since you are a forgery. pic.twitter.com/eZn2zEgZ8w — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 4, 2021

This isn’t the first time Sen. Cruz has fought with Elwes on social media. In September, the politician criticized the actor who was was set to appear in a Princess Bride fundraiser for Democrats. Cruz tweeted his disappointment that the cast would politicize such a beloved movie.

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.” pic.twitter.com/mbUs4y6Ro0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020

Last month, Sen. Cruz exchanged heated words with actor Seth Rogen. In one particularly nasty broadside, Rogen called the Texas senator a “fascist piece of shit,” to which the lawmaker replied that those on the left have become the true fascists due to their love of cancel culture, censorship, and forced business closures.

