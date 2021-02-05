Biden Team Asks to Meet with Ice Cube to Discuss Contract with Black America After Snubbing Him on the Campaign Trail

Rapper-actor and basketball mogul Ice Cube will meet with President Joe Biden (D) to talk about his “Contract with Black America” following the Biden team’s initial refusal to meet with him during the presidential race.

“They reached out; we gotta set the meeting,” Ice Cube said during an appearance on the Ryan Cameron: Uncensored radio show this week, noting that the administration reached out on Tuesday.

“I would love to bring some people in; I work with some great experts who know the root of the problem much better than me,” the award-winning rapper, who has been advocating his “Contract with Black America,” said. “I would love to bring in the specialists I have and the experts I have to see what we can do to start moving the ball down the field.”

The proposal includes a demand for a bill to “guarantee black opportunity and representation.” It also calls for the removal of Confederate monuments and includes overarching demands for a series of reforms in a variety of areas, including bank lending, prison, judicial, and law enforcement.

The megastar emphasized that he is ready and available to meet with the president’s team and expressed hope that “everything will be positive.”

Notably, Biden’s team initially refused to meet to discuss Ice Cube’s plan during the presidential race, agreeing only to discuss his pitch after the election. Trump’s team, however, had Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner meeting with the Big Three basketball league founder for hours.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

“I told everybody that, you know, I’m not playing politics with this. I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality,” Ice Cube told Fox News’s Chris Wallace in October. Later that month, he revealed he skipped a Zoom call with then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and celebrities, including Snoop Dogg and Killer Mike, because he was not interested in having a “rallying cry conversation.”

“We spent a lot of people’s time putting the contract with Black America together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t going to be productive,” he said, explaining his decision during an interview on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens. “I feel like our plan is so broad you can’t talk about it with 12 other people who had nothing to do with it. I wanted to have a serious conversation and not just a rally cry conversation.”

Ice Cube came under fire last year after working with former President Trump on his “Platinum Plan,” specifically, which would “create 3 million jobs for black Americans and would see $500 billion for economic, educational, and financial investments in black communities across the country,” as Breitbart News reported.

“At the end of the day, they’re mad because I’m just willing to work with anybody that’s willing to work with me to see some of these things that’s in the contract with Black America come to pass,” he said of his critics.

The movie mogul pushed back again after the election in a tweet to his 5.7 million Twitter followers.