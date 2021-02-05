Country Star Morgan Wallen Dropped from Talent Agency Amid N-Word Controversy

Country Singer Morgan Wallen has been dropped by the talent agency WME after his usage of the N-word was caught on video, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

WME’s decision to drop the country singer arrives on the heels of Wallen being dropped by radio networks, major streaming platforms, and the Country Music Association. Wallen was also disqualified from the 2021 ACM Awards, and his recording contract with Big Loud Records was also suspended indefinitely on Wednesday.

The backlash is in response to a video of Wallen coming home after a night out with friends. In the video, the singer can be heard telling one person to “take care of this pussy-ass nigga” — seemingly referring to one of his friends.

After the video was published by TMZ, Wallen apologized for his usage of the N-word, stating that he was “embarrassed and sorry.”

“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” said Wallen.

The Nashville NAACP chapter has since offered to “educate” the singer on why the usage of the N-word — even in a casual manner — is hurtful and offensive.

Wallen’s racial slur scandal comes after the singer’s growing success on radio and streaming platforms. The singer’s Dangerous: The Double Album had spent weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Wallen’s team was also planning a North American arena tour for late 2021 and early 2022, notes the Hollywood Reporter.

