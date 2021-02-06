Country Artists Support Brothers Osborne Singer TJ Osborne’s Announcement that He Is Gay

Several country artists flooded social media to show support for Brothers Osborne band member TJ Osborne after announcing he is gay.

Country stars including Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Ty Herndon, Jordan Davis, Ryan Hurd, Jason Isbel, and more jumped on the bandwagon to lend Osborne their support for his announcement.

Osborne revealed his proclivity in a February 3 interview published by Time magazine in which he insisted, “I’m ready to put this behind me.”

The Stay a Little Longer singer told the magazine, “I’m very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”

It appears that he needn’t have worried about coming out, though, as a growing list of country artists have jumped in to offer their support.

One supporter is singer Dierks Bentley, who collaborated with Brothers Osborne on their 2018 hit, “Burning Man.”

“Love this guy right here. Happy you are telling your story, dude,” Bentley tweeted.

Love this guy right here. @brothersosborne. Happy you are telling your story dude. 👊 pic.twitter.com/l2EqHk31nm — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 3, 2021

Kacey Musgraves said she was “overcome with joy” for Osborne:

Overcome with joy. He’s one of my best friends and one of the bravest people I know. Love you, TJ. Celebrating you today. https://t.co/5Wg5NKkObM // @brothersosborne — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 3, 2021

Ty Herndon, who is also out as gay, tweeted, “Congratulations, TJ Osborne. There is nothing that can compare to living your life openly and authentically, and this will make a difference in the lives of so many. Proud of you, man.”

Congratulations TJ Osborne. There is nothing that can compare to living your life openly and authentically, and this will make a difference in the lives of so many. Proud of you, man. https://t.co/10xouT3IPd — Ty Herndon (@TyHerndoncom) February 3, 2021

Others also spoke out.

Well done, T.J. Osborne. You’re nobody’s whisper anymore. You have just changed and saved a whole lot of lives; chief among them, your own. @brothersosborne https://t.co/AiFiJsSQYs — Chely Wright (@chelywright) February 3, 2021

We love you so much, Teej. 🙌🏼✨ https://t.co/e1snWo0Wjn — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2021

Never been happier to be a @brothersosborne fan…I’m glad to call you a friend T.J. 👊👊👊 https://t.co/qTuQDOhvso — Jordan Davis Music (@JordanCWDavis) February 3, 2021

Love you, TJ OSBORNE! Proud to know you and thankful for your story! https://t.co/3Fd4666Hrp — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) February 3, 2021

Hell yes TJ https://t.co/ppTbiCmcFS — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 3, 2021

Proud to have met/shared stages with this super talented artist several times! Great article. Respect @brothersosborne https://t.co/THkptnt3Wm — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 3, 2021

