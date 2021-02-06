Country Artists Support Brothers Osborne Singer TJ Osborne’s Announcement that He Is Gay

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne attends the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA
Warner Todd Huston

Several country artists flooded social media to show support for Brothers Osborne band member TJ Osborne after announcing he is gay.

Country stars including Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Ty Herndon, Jordan Davis, Ryan Hurd, Jason Isbel, and more jumped on the bandwagon to lend Osborne their support for his announcement.

Osborne revealed his proclivity in a February 3 interview published by Time magazine in which he insisted, “I’m ready to put this behind me.”

The Stay a Little Longer singer told the magazine, “I’m very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”

It appears that he needn’t have worried about coming out, though, as a growing list of country artists have jumped in to offer their support.

One supporter is singer Dierks Bentley, who collaborated with Brothers Osborne on their 2018 hit, “Burning Man.”

“Love this guy right here. Happy you are telling your story, dude,” Bentley tweeted.

Kacey Musgraves said she was “overcome with joy” for Osborne:

Ty Herndon, who is also out as gay, tweeted, “Congratulations, TJ Osborne. There is nothing that can compare to living your life openly and authentically, and this will make a difference in the lives of so many. Proud of you, man.”

Others also spoke out.

