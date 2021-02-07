Mariah Carey Calls Super Bowl ‘Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day’

Pop singer Mariah Carey jumped to Twitter on Sunday evening to call Super Bowl night “Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day.”

In the wake of the NFL’s pre-halftime ad announcing the expenditure of $250 million for more social justice causes, Carey tweeted a slam on the NFL by bringing Kaepernick into the discussion:

Happy Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 8, 2021

Carey’s tweet comes on top of a message posted by former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill who railed against the league for “forgetting” to mention Colin Kaepernick during its social justice ad.

In that Inspire Change commercial, the NFL forgot to show the part where they blackballed Colin Kaepernick, have only 3 black NFL head coaches and no majority black ownership,” Hill wrote right after the ad aired.

In that Inspire Change commercial, the NFL forgot to show the part where they blackballed Colin Kaepernick, have only 3 black NFL head coaches and no majority black ownership. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 8, 2021

For her part, Carey has been a supporter of the former San Francisco 49er quarterback. Back in 2018, for instance, Carey took a meeting with Kaepernick. Afterward, she posted an image of the pair to Instagram with a caption telling fans that it was an “honor” to meet the left-wing former NFL player.

Carey’s photo brought mixed reactions from her fans, though, as many denounced her for meeting with the man responsible for popularizing the act of protesting against the country during the national anthem.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner has often indulged political proclamations. For example, last year the “We Belong Together” singer was thrilled to meet with Hillary Clinton who Carey called “President Clinton.”

Back in 2016, Carey also pandered to the LGBTQ community by claiming that an award she was given by gay activist group GLAAD was “more real” than any other award she ever won.

