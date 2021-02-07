As cameras rolled for a Suzanne Somers’ makeup tutorial, video captured the moment a half-naked intruder wandered onto her property and approached her.

The Daily Mail reports Somers was doing the tutorial live at her home in Palm Springs, California, Friday when she heard strange noises.

Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, heard the noises too but thought it was “just a frog.” He assured Somers there was nothing to worry about.

But the noises continued and Somers turned to her left where she made eye contact with the intruder. He told her his name was Aaron Carpenter and made clear he was afraid. She asked why he was scared and he said, “I’m not even sure… there were ghosts following me.”

Page Six notes Somers alerted the intruder to the fact she was filming, saying, “I am doing a show here.” But the suspect responded, “I do a show everywhere, all day long.”

As Somers’ husband and other individuals walked the suspect away she said, “I’m going to call the police now. What a way to end the show. You learned all about makeup, and how to contour, but I need to go.”

Somers noted the intruder was barely wearing any clothing and suggested that helped keep her calm because “[she] could see he didn’t have anything, he didn’t have a weapon.”

