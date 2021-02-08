John Cusack Calls NFL ‘Complete Hypocrites’ for $250M Systemic Racism Pledge While ‘Blacklisting’ Kaepernick

Left-wing activist and actor John Cusack blasted the NFL for “hypocrisy.” The 2012 star called the NFL’s announcement to spend $250 million to “stop systemic racism” a “PR” stunt because Colin Kaepernick, the NFL starting quarterback turned social justice activist, still doesn’t have a roster spot on a team.

“NFL says it’s giving 250 million to combat systemic rascism [sic] – Hmm- how about letting Colin Kaepernick back into the league?” John Cusack tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, the Say Anything star added, “NFL – U can give Colin what back ups make – no? Some of them make 5 mill a year – then you still have 245 million to spend on the PR, and you won’t look all look like complete hypocrites- Which – you still do.”

NFL – U can give Colin what back ups make – no? Some of them make 5 mill a year – then you still have 245 million to spend on the PR and you won’t look all look like complete hypocrites-

Which – you still do … https://t.co/XAWsChDc9N — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 8, 2021

Cusack was far from the only left-winger to blast the NFL for its pre-halftime show ad announcing the 9-figure expenditure on social justice causes.

Pop singer Mariah Carey also jumped to Twitter on Sunday to call Super Bowl night “Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day,” after the NFL aired its ad.

Happy Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 8, 2021

Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill similarly attacked the league for its announcement while ignoring Kaepernick.

Hill slammed the NFL for “forgetting” to mention the “blackballed” Colin Kaepernick in its Super Bowl ad announcing its earmarking of $250 million for social justice causes. “In that Inspire Change commercial, the NFL forgot to show the part where they blackballed Colin Kaepernick, have only 3 black NFL head coaches and no majority black ownership,” Hill said.

In that Inspire Change commercial, the NFL forgot to show the part where they blackballed Colin Kaepernick, have only 3 black NFL head coaches and no majority black ownership. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 8, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.