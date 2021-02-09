Hollywood Celebrities Demand Trump Conviction During Senate Impeachment Trial

Hollywood celebrities were glued to their TVs as the Senate kicked off its impeachment trial of Donald Trump on Tuesday. The stars took to social media to live tweet their feelings, which included contempt for Trump’s defense team and a desire to see the former president convicted as early as possible.

Celebrities including anti-Trump stalwarts Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano, Bette Midler, Debra Messing, George Takei, Rosie O’Donnell, Barbra Streisand, and Patricia Arquette led the hate parade during the trial’s first day.

Some of them stooped low enough to make fun of Trump’s defense attorney David Schoen for touching his head as he drank from a glass of water — a religious custom for some observant Jews.

As Breitbart News reported, lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a Trump impeachment enthusiast for four years, argued Tuesday that it is lawful to impeach a former president, while Trump attorney Schoen declared that the trial is a politically motivated affair, adding that Trump hasn’t been given due process under the law.

Alyssa Milano tweeted that Trump attorney Bruce Castor is “making zero sense and is really bad about this.” Comedian John Stewart joined in the dog pile, joking that Trump was assigned “a shitty Public Defender.”

What the fuck is this Bruce guy talking about? He’s making zero sense and is really bad at this. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 9, 2021

I can’t believe they assigned Trump such a shitty Public Defender. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 9, 2021

Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette and The West Wing star Bradley Whitford also mocked Trump’s defense team.

Seems like Trumps defense team is just making words to waste time. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 9, 2021

This is what happens when the prosecution anticipates your entire defense in its opening remarks. — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) February 9, 2021

Barbra Streisand — who campaigned for Joe Biden — tweeted that Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD)’s testimony about the January 6 riot “moved me to tears.”

Congressman Raskin moved me to tears describing his personal story of the seditionist January 6th insurrection. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 9, 2021

Rob Reiner took the leaad in the Hollywood hatefest on Tuesday, declaring somewhat prematurely, “It’s clear. Trump has no case.”

It’s clear. Trump has no case. So he sends this guy out to fling verbal diarrhea. And make it a whole lot tougher for Republicans to turn their backs on the truth. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 9, 2021

Bette Midler appeared to acknowledge that Democrats are trying to impeach Trump again for political reasons.

Well, this new guy! “Impeachment for political gain”??! WTF? The party of #NewtGingrich #KennStarr and #RupertMurdoch? After the Clinton impeachment? How can they say these things with a straight face? #Fraudsters — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 9, 2021

The View‘s Joy Behar made fun of Schoen, before offering a quasi-apology. Actor Ken Olin also mocked Schoen, calling him a “Pez dispenser.”

I’ve been informed that this touching of the head when he drinks, is a religious, I guess, custom. — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) February 9, 2021

Debra Messing advised GOP senators to “come down with the flu” if they want to vote Trump guilty but fear retribution from their constituents.

@SenateGOP If you'd like to honor your oath but fear retribution for voting guilty, you could come down with the flu that day. Think about it. #impeachedtwice #Trump #GOP #GOPComplicitTraitors https://t.co/B67J46Yc8z — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) February 10, 2021

Star Trek actor George Takei declared that the Democrats’ video exhibit of January 6 — which was selectively edited to paint Trump as guilty — is “truly enough… to convict the ex-president.”

Here is part 1 of the House Manager’s video Exhibit 1. It truly is enough, just watching this, to convict the ex-president. Part 2 to follow. pic.twitter.com/gbS74cX5fd — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 9, 2021

Colin Hanks — the son of actor Tom Hanks — demanded that the former president face “repercussions,” claiming that he and his “cronies” “incited this mob.”

We cannot sit idly by and let the man, and his cronies, who incited this mob not face any repercussions. https://t.co/i0hpFu6bGw — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) February 9, 2021

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi joined in the Raskin lovefest, as did Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

.@RepRaskin is an American hero — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 9, 2021

Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell erroneously claimed that the president directed his followers to “storm” the Capitol, when in fact the president explicitly urged them to protest peacefully.

trump designed and directed his supporters to storm the capital – he is guilty AF – country over trump – come on GOP – convict him #ConvictTrump — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 9, 2021

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer expressed disbelief that Trump was “horrified” by the Capitol riot.

If Trump was immediately “horrified” by the Capitol attack, WHY DID HE WAIT 2 1/2 HOURS BEFORE TELLING THEM TO LEAVE? https://t.co/rohKetlW65 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 9, 2021

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn attempted to shame any GOP senator who votes not to convict Trump.

Any GOP Senator who doesn’t convict after that video alone has made the choice 2 burden their children & their children’s children with their bad name, as they agree 2 go down in history being complicit to 1 of the worst moments in 245 yrs of r country just 2 keep their own seat https://t.co/waT7Hd8aPD — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) February 9, 2021

