A Time to Heal: ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Says Republican Senators ‘Won’t Have the Nuts to Convict’ Trump

ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel believes that Senate Republicans — deep, deep down — desire to convict former President Donald Trump but “won’t have the nuts” to do so, blasting them as “cowards” during his Tuesday monologue.

“Thank you for joining us as the circus came back to town in Washington for the second impeachment trial of Donald O.J. Trump,” Kimmel began, referring to Trump as “our crazy ex-president” who is back in the “hot seat” as his team tries to defend him from what the left-wing host described as “the indefensible.”

Watch below:

Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged that the Senate will likely vote to acquit Trump — dismissing the charges of the incitement of insurrection — because Republican lawmakers “won’t have the nuts to convict him.” However, he told viewers that “the vast majority” of GOP senators secretly desire to convict Trump but will not do it out of fear.

“The vast majority of them want Donald Trump to be impeached. They know what he did, and they very much want him to go away. There’s nothing they would like more than for Trump to be legally prevented from ever running again,” he asserted, accusing Trump of sending “maniacs on a panty raid of their office.”

“They’re just too afraid to do the right thing because Trump and his bag of boiled nuts will then target them,” he said. “They saw it happen to Mike Pence, and they’re afraid. The sad truth is they’re a bunch of cowards.”

Kimmel also highlighted the deceptively edited video of the January 6 events, which lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who objected to the certification of the 2016 election results in 2017, introduced during Tuesday’s trial. The cherry-picked video attempted to make it appear as though Trump directly incited his supporters, encouraging them to commit lawless deeds at the U.S. Capitol. Notably, the video did not contain the portion of Trump’s speech in which he told supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Not once during his “Save America” rally speech did Trump encourage violence or lawlessness. But Kimmel was moved by the video and said, “Really that should have been it.”

“Right there. I mean, that should’ve like, ok guilty,” he said of the video.

Notably, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host viciously mocked Trump’s supporters who attended the “Million MAGA March” throughout that week, labeling it the “Million Moron March.”

The Senate on Tuesday voted to proceed with the trial, deeming it constitutional. Forty-four GOP senators opposed, and six sided with Democrats. Those included Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ben Sasse (D-NE), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).