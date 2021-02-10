Olivia Munn Calls for End to ‘Anti-Asian Hate Crimes’ in America

X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator star Olivia Munn tweeted her support of the “stop Asian hate” campaign, claiming that fellow Asian Americans are suffering “racist, verbal and physical assaults” in the U.S.

The biracial Ocean’s 8 star, whose mother is from Vietnam and father is of German and Irish ancestry, posted her plea to social media on Tuesday with a message warning her fans about the “rise of anti-Asian hate crimes.”

“Over the past few days, I’ve found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes,” the 40-year-old actress wrote on social media. “The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside.”

The Newsroom star went on to pin this rise in hate crimes against Asians on the coronavirus, “even though we ask for help, even though we ask for our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage.”

Munn added: “Hate crimes against Asian American have become so bad that in just the past week a 91-year-old Asian American man was attacked from behind as he walked down the street in Oakland, an 84-year-old Thai American was murdered in San Francisco, a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman was assaulted in San Jose, and a Filipino American man was slashed in the face in Manhattan.”

Munn closed her message demanding that America needs to “amplify the outrage” over the rise in hate crimes. “We need help to feel safe in our country,” she said, adding, “We need help to be safe in our country.”

Munn signed the message, “With love, Olivia Munn, proud Asian American.”

This latest campaign is not the first time Munn has waded into activism. Over the last few years, she has given her support to the #MeToo movement after coming forward in 2017 to accuse film director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and sexual assault. She also voiced her frustration that accused sex abusers in Hollywood have not faced any consequences for the behavior she accuses them of perpetrating.

“When most people mess up, we have to go to the back of the line and earn our way back up,” Munn said in 2019. “But then, there are these certain men who, when they mess up, they kind of go: ‘Oops, sorry, my bad,’ and then just resume their place in line.”

