The Walt Disney Co. dropped actress and MMA star Gina Carano from its hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian on Thursday, caving to a cancel campaign after the actress compared the current political climate to Nazi Germany on social media. But in what appears to be a corporate double standard, her co-star Pedro Pascal has also conflated current politics with Nazi Germany and remains employed by the studio.

The difference is that while Carano compared current Democratic policies to the Nazis, Pascal likened the Trump administration to Germany’s Third Reich.

In a 2018 tweet, actor Pedro Pascal attempted to smear the Trump administration by comparing the detention of migrant children at the border to Nazi concentration camps. Pascal used the hashtag #ThisIsAmerica while juxtaposing photographs of a Nazi concentration camp dated 1944 and what appears to be a photo of migrant youths in a border facility.

Pedro Pascal didn’t mention in his tweet the fact that the Obama-Biden administration built many of the fences, often referred to as “cages,” at U.S. border facilities that were used to detain adults and separate them from children apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.

While Gina Carano has espoused libertarian and right-leaning views on social media, Pascal has promoted his progressive ideology and left-wing politics on Twitter.

On President Trump’s last day in office, Pascal tweeted “BYE.” When Twitter banned the president earlier last month, the actor expressed his joy.

This week, he praised his transgender sibling, Lux, who recently came out as a transgender woman. In Spanish, he tweeted “my sister, my heart, our Lux.”

Since starring in Netflix’s Narcos, Pedro Pascal has seen his Hollywood career skyrocket. In addition to The Mandalorian, which is currently in its second season, the Chilean born star appears in Wonder Woman 1984 and is set to star in HBO’s adaptation of the video game series The Last of Us.

