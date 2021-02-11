Kevin Sorbo Calls Out Illinois Governor: ‘Around 150 People Shot Since Pritzker Sent Troops to D.C. Instead of Chicago’

Actor Kevin Sorbo put Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on blast for sending National Guard troops to D.C. instead of Chicago, where at least 23 people were shot last weekend alone.

“After shooting deaths shot up 75% in Chicago, Governor Pritzker announced that he was dispatching 500 more National Guard troops to fight ‘the dark forces of racism’ in D.C.,” the Hercules and Andromeda star remarked to his 506k Twitter followers. “Around 150 people have been shot since Pritzker sent the troops to D.C. instead of Chicago.”

After shooting deaths shot up 75% in Chicago, Governor Pritzker announced that he was dispatching 500 more National Guard troops to fight “the dark forces of racism” in D.C. Around 150 people have been shot since Pritzker sent the troops to D.C. instead of Chicago. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 10, 2021

Last month, Pritzker authorized the use of the Illinois National Guard to D.C., citing the “dark forces of racism, white supremacy, and disinformation,” specifically.

“Ultimately, we must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy, and disinformation that have created this moment, but until we do that, our extraordinary troops will deploy with honor,” the Democrat governor said.

The redeployment followed Pritzker’s decision to send hundreds of National Guard soldiers to D.C. following the January 6 riot at the Capitol. The state’s National Guard members are expected to remain in the area until mid-March.

Interestingly, Pritzker did not activate the National Guard last year as violent rioters took to the streets during the Black Lives Matter protests that dominated major cities in the country throughout 2020. What is more, he, along with other blue state governors, rejected former President Trump’s warning to send in U.S. military troops to quell the unrest unless the states took action.

“I reject the notion that the federal government can send troops into the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said at the time.

Meanwhile, violence has continued to erupt in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago (D), seeing at least 23 people shot — three fatally — over the last weekend alone.

This is far from the first time Sorbo has waded into political waters on social media. In December, Sorbo remarked, “Raise your hand if you’re more concerned about losing your Constitutional rights than you are about Covid.”

Raise your hand if you’re more concerned about losing your Constitutional rights than you are about Covid — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) December 29, 2020

The Hercules star also took a shot at White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday, writing, “Imagine getting $183,000 a year to say ‘circle back’ 30+ times a day.”