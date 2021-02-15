Nolte: Blacklisted Country Star Morgan Wallen’s Album #1 for Fifth Week

Country music star Morgan Wallen has been blacklisted by everyone except for actual, real Americans, who made Wallen’s latest album, Dangerous: The Double Album, number one last week, and for the fifth straight week.

About two weeks ago, Morgan Wallen was blacklisted by most radio stations and streaming outlets, as well as the Country Music Association, for jokingly calling a white friend a racial slur after what Wallen described as a “three-day bender.”

He’s apologized for referring to his white friend with a slur, but the Hitler Youth among America’s Woke Nazis don’t care. The neo-McCarthyites desperately want him disappeared and destroyed.

But Real Americans, decent people who know people should not be annihilated over such things, appear to be rebelling against this, and are doing so in the best and most American way possible: with a buycott. They are buying Wallen’s album, and doing so in huge numbers:

Country star Morgan Wallen’s sophomore album “Dangerous: The Double Album” is number one on the Billboard 200 chart for the fifth week amid his racial slur scandal. According to Billboard, “Dangerous” sold 150,000 units in the U.S. last week (ending Feb. 11) and his 2018 album “If I Know Me,” was also in the top 10.

To put that number in perspective… The number two album last week sold just 84,400 units.

In real America, it is the blacklisting of Wallen that is facing a backlash. Even the far-left Rolling Stone has been forced to report this fact.

His singles and his older albums are also enjoying a massive sales boost.

I suppose the fascists at Apple and elsewhere could still kill Wallen’s ability to sell streaming copies of his Dangerous album and other music. The fascists at Amazon could stop selling digital and hard copies. That blacklist would finish him off pretty good. So while take heart in this rally the American people are putting on to support him, we need to remember that giant, fascists corporations have too much power and people on the right need to begin building their own infrastructure to work around these monsters.

Regardless, the people are pushing back against this anti-American madness, and they are doing so where it counts, with their pocketbooks, and that’s a beautiful thing.

Woke Nazis in the news media, entertainment and tech have started a religious cult that does not offer forgiveness. That doesn’t mean the rest of us have to join it.

