Malia Obama Reportedly Lands Hollywood Gig Writing for Donald Glover’s Amazon Series ‘Hive’

A typical film school graduate can pound the pavement for years in Hollywood hoping to land a coveted job on a major TV series. Not so for Malia Obama, the older daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, whose first Hollywood writing gig has come early by any standard.

Malia Obama, who is finishing her final year at Harvard, is joining the writing team for the planned Amazon Prime series Hive from Atlanta star Donald Glover, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon has poached Glover from FX and given him multi-year deal to create shows and movies for the streamer.

Hive, which is expected to tell the story of a fictional Beyonce-like celebrity, is reportedly in the process of staffing a writers room, with anonymous sources telling the Reporter that Malia Obama is among those recruited to work on the series.

Malia Obama has no previous TV or movie writing credits to her name. The former first daughter interned for Harvey Weinstein shortly after her father left the White House. The convicted sex offender was a major supporter of Obama’s two presidential campaigns, hosting celebrity bashes where he served as a fundraising bundler.

She also reportedly worked as a production assistant on CBS’s Extant, and interned on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls.

Since leaving the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama have built a Hollywood career as producers with Netflix, where they signed a multi-year deal through their Higher Grounds production company. Among their projects is the Netflix documentary American Factory, which won an Oscar and an Emmy.

