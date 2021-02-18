Rob Reiner Attacks Rush Limbaugh as Purveyor of ‘Disinformation’ Day After His Death

A day after Rush Limbaugh died, Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner attacked the late conservative radio host as a purveyor of disinformation, saying that Americans must protect democracy from others like him.

Rob Reiner launched his social media attack on the late Limbaugh by calling him a liar, warning that other conservative media personalities are trying to deny climate change.

“To protect our Democracy we must remain vigilant in calling out their big lies. Starting with climate change,” he wrote.

Rush Limbaugh is gone. But there is no scarcity of purveyors of disinformation left in his wake. To protect our Democracy we must remain vigilant in calling out their big lies. Starting with climate change. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 18, 2021

Reiner is the latest left-wing Hollywood elite to attack Limbaugh following news of his death yesterday. The 70-year-old conservative radio legend died after a battle with lung cancer, his wife revealed.

Stars including Ron Perlman, John Cusack, Rosanna Arquette and celebrity couple Amber Tamblyn and David Cross hurled nasty insults at the late Limbaugh, variously wishing that he rots in hell and spends eternity with the devil.

Other establishment leftists and mainstream media personalities joined the pile-on, describing Limbaugh as a “bigot” and accusing him of “hateful commentary.”

Last year, Reiner expressed his unequivocal hatred of Limbaugh when the radio host received the Medal of Freedom during President Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress.

“I loathe this fucking man,” Reiner tweeted.

Only one thing to say about Rush Limbaugh getting a Presidential Medal if Freedom at The State of the Union: I loathe this fucking man. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

