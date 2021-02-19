Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Investigate Marilyn Manson Allegations

The domestic violence allegations that have been hurled at rock star Marilyn Manson this month are now under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry,” the Department told Variety. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

Earlier this month, Manson’s ex-fiancé actress Evan Rachel Wood accused the rocker of “grooming” her when she was a teenager, and abusing her for years.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” said Wood. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

Manson responded to Wood’s allegations by stating, “these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.”

Following Wood’s allegations, more than a dozen other women came forward with similar accusations against Manson, including Game of Thrones actress Esme Biacno, who claims that in 2011 the rocker had repeatedly cut her torso with a knife, chased her around his apartment with an ax, and treated her “like a prisoner.”

Since the allegations, Manson has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, his talent agency, CAA, as well as his longtime manager. The rocker has also been pulled from AMC, and STARZ TV shows.

