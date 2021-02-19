Filmmaker Michael Moore attacked Rush Limbaugh after his death on a recent episode of his podcast, stating he “can’t think of anybody who did more elevating the hate, elevating the racism, the misogyny.”

“I don’t like to speak ill of the dead,” Moore began before speaking ill of Rush Limbaugh.

“I’m sure his family and his friends miss him, but we won’t,” Moore continued, before going on to insult Limbaugh’s millions of listeners.

“I feel bad for this country, that we have so many tens of millions that bought into this. So sad, sadder than anything, really,” he said. “And the way that ignorance was encouraged, the way that stupidity was fomented.”

“His show was a daily, daily place where people could go to become more stupid and more ignorant,” Moore insisted.

Listen Below:

“Go down the list over the past 30-plus years, jeez longer than that, I think,” he continued. “A lot of you have parents, relatives, people that listen to him — every day — he had a lot to say. And he did have a tremendous brainwashing effect on a lot of people.”

Moore also shared an audio clip from a previous Limbaugh show, where the late radio host commented on the left:

We can’t deal with them logically, because they’re not using any semblance of mental acuity to arrive at whatever they believe. They are strictly the recipients of propaganda. They can’t tell you why they think what they think. When you challenge them, that’s when the insults start, aimed at you: “You’re a racist, you’re a bigot, you don’t know what you’re talking about.” They can’t defend what they believe.

Soon after playing that clip, Moore declared Limbaugh’s “side” is comprised of “bigots” and “fascists.”

Rush Limbaugh passed away Wednesday at the age of 70 after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

On Thursday, Limbaugh producer James “Bo Snerdley” Golden told Sean Hannity that his late friend was “a second-generation founding father.”

“We can’t wrap our arms around this,” Golden said. “We can’t wrap our brains and our hearts around this that our beloved Rush has returned his talent to God. And we are so thankful to him. You know, Rush is to me a second-generation founding father. This went beyond radio. This went beyond politics. What Rush did for America, one man changed so many trajectories in this — in this country.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.