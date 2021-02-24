Zendaya Rephrases Interview’s Question About the Quality She Likes Most in a Man: ‘In a Person, How About That?’

Actress Zendaya corrected an interviewer’s question about dating and the qualities she looks for in a man. The Spiderman star rephrased the query, changing the word “man” to “person.”

The actress took part in Vanity Fair‘s video series “The Proust Questionnaire,” answering 35 personal questions. One of the questions was, “What is the quality you most like in a man?”

“I most like in a person, how about that?” responded Zendaya replied, rephrasing the questions so that it did not include sex.

The actress went on to answer the rephrased question, stating, “It’s such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, like, ‘kindness’ is kind of, like — not the best way to describe it — but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it.”

“And I don’t know how to explain that, but there’s, like, this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them,” the former Disney star added. “I don’t know what that is, but some people have it, and it’s special.”

Vanity Fair’s follow-up question, however, was, “What is the quality you like most in a woman?” but given that the Malcolm & Marie actress had already changed the previous question to exclude sex, she didn’t have much more to add.

“Well, I guess that’s the same answer,” said Zendaya.

According to a recent Gallup poll, Americans are identifying as members of the LGBTQ community now more than ever, with one in six members of Generation Z identifying as something other than heterosexual. An estimated 5.6 percent of Americans are identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. The current estimate is up from 4.5 percent in Gallup’s previous update based on 2017 data.

