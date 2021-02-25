Demi Lovato Bashes Gender Reveal Parties as Transphobic: ‘There Are Boys With Vaginas and Girls With Penises’

Pop superstar Demi Lovato has shared a message criticizing gender reveal parties as “transphobic,” arguing in a lengthy Instagram rant (Lovato re-posted from another Instagram account) that the trendy celebrations fail to recognize “boys with vaginas” and “girls with penises.”

“The idea that sex is based on genitalia is inconsistent with science,” the reposted Instagram post said.

Demi Lovato posted a 14-paragraph rant declaring that gender reveal parties are rooted in a prejudiced and outdated view of gender. These celebrations are “based on the illusion that genitals = gender and that there are only two options ‘boy or girl,'” the post stated. “This definition erases the fact that there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises and that there are people are neither boys nor girls.”

Gender reveal parties have become increasingly popular during the past two decades as a festive way to reveal the gender of a coming baby. The celebrations have grown increasingly elaborate, with parents devising ever more creative ways to unveil the sex of their future child.

Last year, a gender reveal party in San Bernardino, California, was blamed for starting the El Dorado wildfire that burned thousands of acres after the parents set off a pyrotechnic device.

Transgender activists have increasingly criticized the parties as non-inclusive of transgender children.

In the post, Demi Lovato supported the view that gender reveals “require not just the invalidation of transness, but the impossibility of transness.”

“Just because we might have grown accustomed to other people gendering us, that doesn’t make it right. Only individuals can determine their own gender.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com