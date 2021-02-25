Hasbro ‘Dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head Brand Name and Logo’

The Hasbro toy company is changing the brand of Mr. Potato Head to “Potato Head” in an effort to be more gender-neutral.

The name change will appear on the item’s boxes this year, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

In a press release, the company said it announced “the iconic brand will be reimagined for the modern consumer”:

Launching this Fall, the CREATE YOUR POTATO HEAD FAMILY is a celebration of the many faces of families allowing kids to imagine and create their own Potato Head family with 2 large potato bodies, 1 small potato body, and 42 accessories, their potato family can have up to 2 parents, and a baby. … Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion. In the fall, the new Potato Family Pack “Create Your Potato Head Family” will celebrate the many faces of families allowing kids to imagine and create their own Potato Head family.

In addition, Hasbro said the toy will come with a “whimsical color palette and more inclusive messaging along with new product to appeal to the modern consumer.”

Toy companies have been updating their classic brands in an effort to appeal to today’s children, the AP report continued.

“Barbie, for example, has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll,” the article read.***

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

***Editor’s Note***

Responding to criticism, Hasbro announced on social media that while the brand is changing, consumers can still purchase individual Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys. In addition, the original press release is no longer available.

In addition, the original press release has been updated to read: “Hasbro is officially renaming the MR. POTATO HEAD brand to POTATO HEAD to better reflect the full line. But rest assured, the iconic MR. and MRS. POTATO HEAD characters aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. and MRS. POTATO HEAD.”