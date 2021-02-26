Nolte: Times Up Calls for Investigation of Andrew Cuomo’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct

After snubbing Tara Reade, the woman who made a very credible sexual assault allegation against His Fraudulency Joe Biden, the left-wing Times Up organization has decided to turn on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) in calling for an investigation of the credible sexual misconduct allegations made against the disgraced governor by a former staffer.

Earlier this week, Lindsey Boylan, Cuomo’s deputy secretary for economic development for a little more than three years, starting in March of 2015, added troubling details to her December 2020 allegation that Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years.”

The details include allegations of outright harassment and a lot of creepy behavior. Using her Medium site, Boyland detailed how Cuomo “repeatedly touched her body, attempted to kiss her on the mouth, invited her to play strip poker, and overtly objectified her.”

After that, my fears worsened. I came to work nauseous every day. My relationship with his senior team — mostly women — grew hostile after I started speaking up for myself. I was reprimanded and told to get in line by his top aides, but I could no longer ignore it. On September 26, 2018, I sent a mass email informing staff members of my resignation.

The governor’s office has denied the allegations.

Naturally, America’s fake news media ignored the story.

Cuomo is already under fire for pouring the coronavirus into nursing homes and then lying about the number of deaths that resulted from his disastrous order. He is also facing allegations of toxic bullying of both the media and his fellow Democrats. And now he has a credible sexual harassment allegation to deal with, and not from a political enemy or the opposing party.

Adding to his troubles is Thursday’s news that the celeb-fueled Times Up organization will not, as they did for Biden, look the other way for Cuomo:

“Allegations of inappropriate behavior in any workplace are deeply troubling and should be addressed,” foundation president and CEO Tina Tchen said. “We call on the Cuomo administration to conduct a full and independent investigation into these claims immediately.”

Times Up board members include Ashley Judd and Eva Longoria, two longtime Cuomo fan-girls.

Also calling for an investigation are New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, another fellow Democrat, and sexual assault activist Rose McGowan.

“Look, these allegations are really disturbing, let’s be clear about that,” de Blasio said Thursday. “When a woman comes forward with this kind of very specific allegations, we have to take it seriously.”

In a statement to Fox News, McGowan said, “I completely stand by Lindsey Boylan. Its truth leaks from every word on the screen that she wrote. She, none of us, should endure what she endured.”

McGowan added, “If they’re doing it to her, what are they doing to constituents? What is he going to do to what he considers the little people? It’s monstrous.”

Andrew Cuomo has pretty much gone into hiding and has so far not commented personally. It’s obvious he is counting on his allies in the national political to make this go away by continuing to ignore it.

Democrats sure got it good.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.