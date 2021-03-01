Nolte: Tina Fey Lied About Golden Globes Not Being Political

Tina Fey promised America Sunday night’s Golden Globes telecast would be free of politics. She lied.

Fey, one of the most overrated celebrities in the history of overrated celebrities, tried to sucker Americans into watching the fading Golden Globes awards show Sunday night with this lie: “We just want to make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all. “

Fey added, “It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes.”

Anyone with a lick of sense knew this was a lie.

In fact, it was not even an original lie. Previous Hollywood award shows have promised us the show would ignore politics and focus only on entertaining, and each time we were sucker punched with a flurry of left-wing politics.

Anyway, let’s just pretend there are still some Americans out there stupid enough to believe an overrated liar like Fey, and then imagine the look on their face when she and her overrated co-host, Amy Poehler, opened the show by going full-Woketard:

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the 78th Golden Globes on an awkward note by mocking the organization behind the annual awards show while also criticizing its lack of diversity. “Even with stupid things, inclusivity is important,” Tina Fey said at the top of the NBC’s broadcast on Sunday.

So Fey promises a show where she just wants to “make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever” and then opens with an awkward woke scolding of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the very people behind the show. And that was just the opener…

Later in the show, the people behind the HFPA scolded themselves and countless Golden Globes presenters and winners piled on and virtue-signaled by shaming the Globes… And on and on it went.

What’s instructive about Fey’s bald-faced lie is how it proves that Hollywood is fully aware of just how much Americans hate it when these shows become a smug-fest of left-wing celeb-bullies who shroud their intolerance and bullying in moral righteousness. Naturally, this fact doesn’t stop anyone. Hollywood is just too narcissistic and addicted to its own virtue to stop being political. So instead of stopping, they lie to us with false promises of how it will be a “a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever,” and then it’s not.

Also of note is that Sunday’s hyper-politicized Golden Globes had nothing to say about His Fraudulency Joe Biden bombing brown people in Syria while he puts brown children from Mexico in cages.

And what does this omission tell us?

It tells us Hollywood is full of unprincipled, McCarthyite fascists who don’t care if “their guy” puts kids in cages, because it was never about “kids in cages,” it was only ever about power.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.