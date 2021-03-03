Watch: Bill Burr Lights Up Cancel Culture Mob After Gina Carano Firing from ‘Mandalorian’

Actor-comedian Bill Burr has come to the defense of his former Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano, praising Carano as an exemplary co-star and condemning cancel culture as a movement that has gone off the rails.

Bill Burr, who plays bounty hunter Migs Mayfield on the popular Disney+ series, slammed cancel culture in a recent episode of his podcast with Bert Kreischer, The Bill Bert Podcast. He also defended Carano against the outrage mob.

“She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice fucking person,” Burr said about working with the actress and MMA star.

Carano, who played mercenary Cara Dune, was fired from The Mandalorian last month for a social media post in which she implied that the left is stoking public hatred against conservatives in a manner that echoes the way Nazis provoked hatred toward Jews during the Holocaust.

Her comments led to a left-wing cancel mob to successfully pressure Disney’s Lucasfilm into firing her from the show.

“How it is out there, it’s a fucking crazy time. There’s people waiting, just laying in the weeds,” Burr said about cancel culture, “Let’s show that he’s human, and he’s made a mistake in his past and take that dream away.”

He added: “How do you hold up you judging somebody that harshly? I’m not talking about the hardcore shit like sexual assault and rape and stuff. I’m not talking about that. Now it’s becoming, like, ‘Hey you made an ignorant comparison. There goes your dream.’ I look at that and say, ‘Who the fuck stands up to that?’”

Podcast guest Joe DeRosa said that while Carano’s words were ill-advised, her comments weren’t much different than the Holocaust comparisons the left used against former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“How is it any different from all the people on the left when Trump got elected and they said, ‘He’s like Hitler.’ How is that any different?,” DeRosa said.

Bill Burr recently faced his own cancel mob for his irreverent Saturday Night Live monologue in October in which the actor-comedian made fun of woke white women and Gay Pride month.

“The woke movement was supposed to be about people of color not getting opportunities,” he said. “Somehow, white women swung their Gucci-booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line.”

He then joked about Gay Pride month. “The month of June is Gay Pride month. That’s a little long, don’t you think, for a group of people that were never enslaved?’’ he said. “How did they get all of June?”

