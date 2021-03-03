Dr. Seuss Movies Gross Hollywood Studios $1.7 Billion as Leftists Push to Cancel the Famed Author

On Monday, President Joe Biden snubbed beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss in his presidential proclamation for “Read Across America Day.” On Tuesday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that it would discontinue the publication of six popular Dr. Seuss books. But from Jim Carrey’s turn as the Grinch in 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas to Benedict Cumberbatch’s 2018 animated role as the grumpy green recluse, films based off of Theodor Seuss Geisel’s classic tomes have netted hundreds of millions of dollars in profits for Hollywood studios over the years.

Despite leftist pus to cancel Dr. Seuss, movie renditions of his classics proved to be popular in at he box office, consistently pulling in nine-figure worldwide hauls. According to Box Office Mojo, the five big budget Dr. Seuss films garnered a combined $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Those star-studded titles include:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Universal Studios, $363.6 million)

Cat in the Hat (2003, Amblin/DreamWorks, $134 million)

Horton Hears a Who (2008, Dr. Seuss Enterprises/Twentieth Century Fox Animation, $298.6 million)

The Lorax (2012, Universal Studios, $348.8 million)

The Grinch (2018, Universal Studios, $512.4 million).

The $1.7 Billion figure does not include TV specials, series, or digital copy sales.

President Biden made waves this week after bucking tradition and excluding Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodor Seuss Geisel, from his presidential proclamation for “Read Across America Day,” which falls on the author’s birthday.

Biden’s omission coincided with leftist attempts to cancel the author, which appeared to catch steam as Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that it would discontinue the publication of six popular Dr. Seuss books, including And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. They attributed this decision, in part, to what the Associated Press described as “racist and insensitive” portrayals in the books.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press.

Interestingly, prominent Democrats did not seem to have an issue with Dr. Seuss in the past. Former President Obama, for instance, mentioned Dr. Seuss specifically in his 2016 proclamation, describing him as “one of America’s revered wordsmiths.”

“Theodor Seuss Geisel — or Dr. Seuss — used his incredible talent to instill in his most impressionable readers universal values we all hold dear,” Obama said.

Vice President Kamala Harris also gave a hearty shoutout to the children’s author in a 2017 tweet marking his birthday.

“Happy birthday, #DrSeuss! ‘The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go,'” she said in celebration: