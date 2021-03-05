Poll: 84 Percent of Americans Oppose Disney Filming ‘Mulan’ in Chinese Region With Uyghur Concentration Camps

Disney’s decision to film Mulan in a region of China with Uyghur concentration camps continues to be a public relations disaster for Hollywood’s biggest studio. A new poll about the Walt Disney Co. has found that the vast majority of Americans oppose the studio’s choice of locations for the live-action movie.

The poll of 1,098 adults concluded that 84 percent Americans are against Disney’s decision to shoot portions of Mulan in the Xinjiang region in northwestern China, where authorities run concentration camps for Muslim Uyghurs. Just 16 percent approved of the studio’s choice.

Watch below:

Disney came under fire last year after it released Mulan on its Disney+ streaming service. The movie’s end credits contained a special thanks to the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security, which currently oversees the detainment of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities.

As Breitbart News reported, the studio has chosen to remain silent about recent reports of rape and other human rights abuses carried out by Chinese authorities against minority women in the region.

The overall poll about Disney, which was conducted online by Survey Monkey with the firm Public Opinion Strategies, found that the studio is tarnishing its image by taking woke public positions, including shutting down popular theme park rides because of complaints of racism, and firing actress Gina Carano from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Fully 60 percent of Americans said they have a less favorable impression of the company, and 58 percent said they are less likely to watch Disney programming, once they learned about Disney’s recent action, according to the poll. Those most likely to shun Disney tend to be seniors (69 percent), Republicans (74 percent), conservatives (71 percent), and Trump voters (78 percent).

The poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that companies like Disney have taken political correctness too far, while nearly half of Americans feel that Hollywood executives and the entertainment industry are biased against conservatives and Republicans.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com