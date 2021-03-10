Kamala Harris’ Niece Meena Harris, Demi Lovato Launch ‘Pro-Vaxxer’ Campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris is launching a “pro-vaxxer” campaign with actress-singer Demi Lovato. The campaign comes via Harris’ social brand and media company “Phenomenal,” which is known for its statement clothing featuring phrases printed onto sweatshirts, such as, “Phenomenally Black,” and “Phenomenal Voter,” among others.

Now, the brand, — in partnership with Lovato and the Higher Heights Leadership Fund — has designed a sweatshirt that reads, “Pro-Vaxxer” in order to promote the new coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m proud to join [Phenomenal] and [Higher Heights Leadership Fund] in launching their PRO-VAXXER campaign to help fight misinformation around the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine,” wrote Lovato in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The singer added that all net proceeds from the “Pro-Vaxxer” sweatshirt “will support grassroots mobilization and education efforts in partnership with Higher Heights to disseminate trusted information and ensure accessibility and equitability in vaccine distribution, particularly in communities of color.”

“Demi is a fierce advocate for many causes, and importantly, she embraces an intersectional approach because she understands that a lot of the issues she cares about are deeply and systemically connected,” Harris told the Hollywood Reporter. “She is a passionate advocate for mental health, racial justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, climate justice, justice for immigrants, and she consistently uses her voice in a meaningful way.”

The vice president’s niece said Lovato wanted to use her platform to promote the vaccine, as well as “raise funds to help black and brown communities” after she saw the spread of “misinformation” about the vaccine online.

Last month, Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer reacted to a report that White House aides are concerned about Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris profiting off of her aunt’s name and position, because it would violate ethics rules.

Schweizer has long detailed President Joe Biden’s family’s corruption of profiting off of his name, and said that the Harris family also has a “cultural history” of “cashing in.”

With regards to her new “Pro-Vaxxer” campaign, Harris said she is proud to work with Higher Heights, “a longtime partner of ours and a groundbreaking organization focused on black women’s leadership.”

“Black and brown communities are disproportionately impacted by COVID as well as the vaccine — just 5 percent of vaccinations given so far have gone to black Americans, and only 11 percent to Latino recipients,” Harris said.

