Cynthia Nixon Piles On: ‘How Much More Evidence Do You Need’ Before Andrew Cuomo Resigns

Hannah Bleau

Actress and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon piled on the mounting calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign as duel scandals continue to rock his administration, pressuring others to join the flock of politicians demanding the embattled governor to step down.

“I guess Cuomo still has one defender in the wake of —sexual harassment charges —-avoidable nursing home deaths —-unsafely built bridges —cover-ups galore —etc etc How much more evidence do you need?” the former Sex and the City star asked, referencing Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who is running for city comptroller.

Cynthia Nixon, who launched a failed gubernatorial bid against Cuomo in 2018, also retweeted a stream of anti-Cuomo statements, including Rep. Antonio Delgado’s (D-NY) statement calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

Other retweets included statements from Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), and Nydia Velazquez (D-NY).

Notably, Planned Parenthood endorsed Cuomo, who faces mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault, over Nixon during the gubernatorial race. At the time, Nixon “mocked the idea that he was a champion for women’s rights in a campaign video that included some now-infamous interactions between Cuomo and women,” as Breitbart News detailed.

Over half of New York’s state legislature has called for Cuomo to resign amid the dueling allegations, which he continues to deny. The embattled governor has shown no signs of resigning, urging New Yorkers to await the findings of the attorney general’s investigation.

