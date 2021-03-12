Cynthia Nixon Piles On: ‘How Much More Evidence Do You Need’ Before Andrew Cuomo Resigns

Actress and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon piled on the mounting calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign as duel scandals continue to rock his administration, pressuring others to join the flock of politicians demanding the embattled governor to step down.

“I guess Cuomo still has one defender in the wake of —sexual harassment charges —-avoidable nursing home deaths —-unsafely built bridges —cover-ups galore —etc etc How much more evidence do you need?” the former Sex and the City star asked, referencing Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who is running for city comptroller.

How much more evidence do you need @CoreyinNYC ? https://t.co/JiROdMzDrr — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 12, 2021

Cynthia Nixon, who launched a failed gubernatorial bid against Cuomo in 2018, also retweeted a stream of anti-Cuomo statements, including Rep. Antonio Delgado’s (D-NY) statement calling for Cuomo’s resignation.

My statement calling for the resignation of Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/IpWiwG2TYi — Congressman Antonio Delgado (@repdelgado) March 12, 2021

Other retweets included statements from Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), and Nydia Velazquez (D-NY).

Over the past several months, it has become clear that Governor Cuomo is unfit to continue leading our state. For the good of New York and everyone who calls it home, I urge Governor Cuomo to resign. My full statement below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vCZSQCn9YF — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) March 12, 2021

This morning, @AOC and I called for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. You can read our full statement below: pic.twitter.com/KA1vfZkLOx — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) March 12, 2021

In public office, one must earn the trust and respect of those they represent. Governor Cuomo has lost the public's confidence. He must resign. pic.twitter.com/s83DGNTQ5g — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) March 12, 2021

Read my statement calling for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/JyZntu9HJS — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) March 12, 2021

Notably, Planned Parenthood endorsed Cuomo, who faces mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault, over Nixon during the gubernatorial race. At the time, Nixon “mocked the idea that he was a champion for women’s rights in a campaign video that included some now-infamous interactions between Cuomo and women,” as Breitbart News detailed.

It is time for Cuomo to stop gaslighting women. For years, he has claimed he’s fighting to pass the Reproductive Health Act and the Comprehensive Contraceptive Coverage Act. Yet, for years, he made the choice to side with the Republicans. Now our reproductive freedom is at risk. pic.twitter.com/u0V0qaWdEM — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 10, 2018

Over half of New York’s state legislature has called for Cuomo to resign amid the dueling allegations, which he continues to deny. The embattled governor has shown no signs of resigning, urging New Yorkers to await the findings of the attorney general’s investigation.