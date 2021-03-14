‘Avatar’ Unseats ‘Endgame’ as Top-grossing Movie of All Time

(UPI) — The highest-grossing film of all time is once again Avatar, a 2009 sci-fi adventure directed by James Cameron and produced by Jon Landau.

Avatar‘s global box office is estimated at $2.8 billion while Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame — helmed by the Russo brothers with a 2019 release — has racked up $2.797 billion in receipts.

Avatar unseated Endgame because it was re-released in China this week with few new movies available to theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau, and ALL of Na’vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000,” Marvel Studios tweeted Saturday.

“Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JimCameron,” the Russo brothers wrote in their own post.

Disney owns both Avatar and Endgame.