Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Performs at Clinic After Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed at a Pittsfield, Massachusetts, vaccination clinic during a 15-minute observation period after receiving his second coronavirus vaccine dose at Berkshire Community College Saturday.

“Today at the #MyBCC vaccination clinic, the folks waiting for 15 minutes in observation were graced with the musical talents of the one and only Yo-Yo Ma,” Berkshire Community College posted from its Twitter account.

After completing his second vaccination dose, the world-famous cellist “wanted to give something back,” Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative told the Berkshire Eagle.

“What a way to end the clinic,” Hall added.

The report stated Ma sat along the wall of the observation area and ended up passing 15 minutes in observation playing the cello for an applauding audience.

Hall said the concert was “very special,” and it capped the day’s vaccination event.

“In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort. The first of my #SongsOfComfort: Dvořák — ‘Going Home,'” Ma posted Saturday along with a video clip of his performance.

“Stay safe,” he added.

This is not the first time Ma has performed for an unsuspecting audience during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report added in September, Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax played a series of surprise pop-up concerts for essential workers. They have also performed live-streamed virtual concerts for essential workers and first responders.

In 2011, Yo-Yo Ma was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

