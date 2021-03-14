Rachel Maddow Wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow won a Grammy Award on Sunday evening in the Best Spoken Word Album category for the audiobook recording of her latest book, Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth.

“Congrats Best Spoken Word Album winner – ‘BLOWOUT: CORRUPTED DEMOCRACY, ROGUE STATE RUSSIA, AND THE RICHEST, MOST DESTRUCTIVE INDUSTRY ON EARTH’ [Rachel Maddow],” tweeted the Grammys Award Twitter account on Sunday.

“wait, what?” tweet Maddow shortly after it was announced that she had won the award.

“That is exactly what it sounded like in the car when Susan and I heard. We scared the dog awake,” Maddow added in a follow-up tweet, responding to her blog’s Twitter account, which tweeted in all CAPS, “HA! WHOA! WOW!!!”

Maddow’s book focuses on “the greed and incompetence of Big Oil and Gas,” and suggests that “the Russian government hacked the 2016 U.S. election” — a talking point used by Democrats to question the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s election in 2016.

Other nominees alongside for the Best Spoken Word Album category included Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Flea for Acid For The Children: A Memoir, former Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings for Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, journalist Ronan Farrow for Catch And Kill, and an audiobook of E.B. White’s classic children’s novel, Charlotte’s Web, narrated by Meryl Streep.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, Jimmy Carter, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and Kathy Griffin are among those who have also won a Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category.

