Woke Grammy Awards Sees Ratings Plummet 50 Percent in Early Numbers Report

The Grammy Awards saw its ratings take a nosedive by more than 50 percent on Sunday, signaling the likelihood of another ratings fiasco for the recording industry’s biggest night, according to an early numbers report.

While the CBS telecast hosted by Trevor Noah featured pop stars galore, the broadcast took an unmistakably left-wing political turn, with sympathetic references to the Black Lives Matter protests and riots of last year as well as a a major win for the song “I Can’t Breathe,” inspired by the death of George Floyd.

Deadline reported that the Grammys pulled in 7.9 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults age 18 to 49 in early ratings. Viewership reportedly fell 60 percent among 18 to 49-year-olds, compared to last year’s show. Overall viewership was down 52 percent from last year.

While the final figures could boost ratings slightly, it appears that the Grammys are headed for another record low in terms of viewers.

As Breitbart News reported, singer-songwriter H.E.R. took home the Song of the Year award for her single titled “I Can’t Breathe,” inspired by Floyd’s death. The ceremony also featured a dramatic staging of the BLM riots by Rapper Lil Baby, with BLM activist Tamika Mallory delivering a monologue in which she demanded “justice” and “equity.”

The entertainment industry continues to grappling with plummeting ratings for its award shows, with this year’s Golden Globes seeing its ratings drop by a whopping 62 percent. Viewership for the Oscars and Emmys has also experienced a dramatic downward trend in recent years.

