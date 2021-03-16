‘Shut the F**k Up’: Bill Burr’s Wife Torches Woke Twitter User Who Suggested Her Marriage Is a ‘Sign of Racism’

The leftist cancel culture has been out to destroy actor-comedian Bill Burr after he cracked anti-woke jokes at Sunday’s historically low rated Grammy Awards. But Burr’s wife shared a pointed message for one of her husband’s critics, who suggested that their marriage is a “sign of racism.”

Burr has been a target of the woke left after making mostly self-deprecating jokes delivered during his bit as a presenter of awards in the Latino category during Sunday’s Grammy Awards festivities. Social media users accused him of being a “racist” for his jokes.

But Burr’s wife, Nia Hill — who is black — fired back. Hill’s ire was manifest after one verified Twitter user pushed the pretzel logic that it’s possible for a white man to be a racist even though he marries and lives with a black woman.

“While I’m not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism,” said Twitter user Clayburn Griffin in response to a post of a photo of Bill Burr and his wife. “So, you shouldn’t assume someone isn’t racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they’re racist.”

Nia Hill, though, was less than convinced by Griffin’s logic. She struck back replying, “Bitch, shut the fuck up.”

Burr particularly raised the ire of the woke left by joking that he wanted to kill himself during a preceding piano performance but even more for being a white man presenting awards to Latinos.

During his segment, Burr joked about his part in the awards show, saying, “How many feminists are like going nuts? ‘Why is this cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?'”

Bill Burr the GOAT Lolol

Burr had already annoyed the woke left when he defended former Star Wars Mandalorian actress Gina Carano who Disney fired after she tweeted that the experience of Jews during the Holocaust is somewhat similar to the current U.S. political climate.

“How it is out there, it’s a fucking crazy time. There’s people waiting, just laying in the weeds,” Burr said on one of his podcasts.

“How do you hold up you judging somebody that harshly?” he added. “I’m not talking about the hardcore shit like sexual assault and rape and stuff. I’m not talking about that. Now it’s becoming, like, ‘Hey you made an ignorant comparison. There goes your dream.’ I look at that and say, ‘Who the fuck stands up to that?'”

