Report: Meghan Markle Networking with Democrats on Potential Bid for U.S. Presidency

Meghan Markle will reportedly use the excitement over her recent interview with Oprah to start a political career that could take her to the White House.

A senior Labour figure and veteran of former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s administration with ties to Washington claimed in an interview with the Mail on Sunday that Markle was networking with senior Democrats to create a campaign and fundraising teams in a bid for the U.S. presidency.

“The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers,” the source reportedly told the newspaper.

The person allegedly said the presumption was Markle is looking to 2024 when President Joe Biden will be deciding if he will run for a second term.

“One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,” a close friend said in September, according to Vanity Fair.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles, she would seriously consider running for president,” the person continued.

However, a source who worked closely with Markle reportedly claimed otherwise.

“While there’s no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbors no ambition to enter a career in politics herself,” the individual allegedly said.

Last week, Brexit leader Nigel Farage claimed Harry and Meghan want to destroy the Monarchy to fashion themselves as leaders of the “Woke Revolution” after their interview with Oprah in which the couple suggested the Royal Family was racist. Farage stated: