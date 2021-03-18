Actor Armie Hammer Investigated by LAPD After Rape Allegations

Actor Armie Hammer is reportedly being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after rape and sexual assault allegations were made against him. The LAPD confirmed to Page Six on Thursday that an investigation into the actor has been launched after a “community member” came forward with an attorney last month, alleging sexual assault.

The police department’s confirmation comes after a woman, Effie, came forward with attorney Gloria Allred, alleging that Hammer had “violently” raped her for more than four hours, and “repeatedly slammed” her “face against the wall.”

“He became increasingly more violent. I thought he was going to kill me,” an emotional Effie claimed, according to Page Six. It remains unclear if the LAPD’s investigation was prompted by Effie’s allegations but Allred said during a press conference that she and Hammer’s accuser turned over evidence to police.

An attorney for the Call Me By Your Name actor denied the allegations, stating that all of their interactions were “completely consensual.”

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” Hammer’s attorney said in a statement. “[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

In January, Hammer stepped away from his role starring opposite of Jennifer Lopez in the film Shotgun Wedding over a social media scandal involving the actor’s alleged direct messages that appeared to show him sending graphic messages to women and discussing cannibalism.

Hammer was interviewed by the Cayman Islands police involving an incident in which he posted a video of a woman he called “Miss Cayman” on an Instagram account he apparently kept in secret.

The Social Network star was later dropped by his talent agency, WME, as well as by his publicist amid the sex scandal involving the unverified direct messages that he allegedly sent to several women.

