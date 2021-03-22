Mark Wahlberg to Star in Faith-Based Film ‘Stu’

A-List Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg is set to stat in the faith-based film Stu with first-time director Rosalind Ross. Wahlberg will produce the film along with partners Stephen Levinson and Jordan Foss, Deadline reports.

It is reported that Wahlberg has been developing the film for several years and is making it a reality after a spot opened on his busy schedule this year. Production is set to begin next month. It was reported back in 2016 that Wahlberg was developing a film on the life of Montana athlete-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long. Wahlberg spoke of the project at that time.

“David O. Russell and I right now are working on developing a script on Father Stu, who was an amazing priest from Helena, Montana,” Wahlberg told Indiewire. “He was a very tough guy who was a fighter, a football player…anything but a spiritual guy. He found his calling, and decided, after falling in love with a woman, that he wanted to become a priest. He suffered from this horrible muscular degenerative disease but was still ordained as a priest and passed away, but not before he was able to inspire thousands upon thousands of people.”

The prolific screen star has several films slated for wide release, including Joe Bell, Infinite, and Uncharted.

Ross, who is in a long-term partnership with actor Mel Gibson, has written the script and will also direct.

Wahlberg is well-known for his open expressions of faith. Last year, for instance, the Transformers: The Last Knight star shared an emotional Palm Sunday message reminding fans that even during the pandemic “we still have faith and we have each other.”

“Happy Palm Sunday, everybody,” the The Fighter star said in a video with his wife, Rhea Durham. “Just thinking about everybody. We still have faith and we have each other, so let’s stay strong. God bless you guys. I love you.” Durham added: “God bless you.”

