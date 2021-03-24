Bravo Apologizes After ‘Real Housewives’ Star Wears Native American Costume

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, and the network Bravo have apologized after Moore wore a feathered headdress during Sunday’s episode — a move that Native American activists call “offensive” and “racist.”

“Bravo aims to have the highest standards of respect and inclusivity and we recognize that the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in which a cast member wears a Native American costume, did not uphold those values,” Bravo wrote on Instagram, commenting on the activist group IllumiNative’s post, in which it expressed how “deeply disturbed” it was over Sunday’s episode.

The network went on to apologize, adding, “We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however in retrospect it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation. We apologize to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole.”

Moore also issued an apology, telling Page Six in a statement, “I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume.”

“I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry,” Moore added.

This is Kenya Moore on tonight’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It was a Halloween costume party. pic.twitter.com/ozlOXOHy7P — Judy Martinez (@judymmart) March 22, 2021

The activist group, created and led by Native Americans, said on Monday that it was “deeply disturbed by last night’s episode of #RHOA in which @thekenyamoore wore a Native American ‘warrior princess’ costume.”

“Costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist,” IllumiNative continued. “‘Playing Indian’ is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized.”

IllumiNative called out Bravo, Comcast, and NBC Universal, stating that they are “incredibly concerned” that none of the networks’ producers or executives thought to intervene.

“We are also incredibly concerned that none of the producers or executives at @bravotv, @comcast, @nbcuniversal intervened although several cast members commented on how uncomfortable, unnecessary, and offensive the costume was on camera,” IllumiNative said. “The series has had several instances of racism and offensive behavior and yet it seems no training, procedures, or standards have been sent to stop offensive acts, which go against the values @comcast professes to have.”

“Stop Culture Appropriation Periodt,” tweeted Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Drew Sidora on Sunday.

Stop Culture Appropriation Periodt #rhoa — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) March 22, 2021

But Moore is not the only Real Housewives star to face backlash for wearing a feathered headdress at a party on the show.

In 2017, Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels apologized for wearing a Native American costume at a party where attendees were expected to dress up like people from India.

“I sincerely apologize and I’m determined now more than ever to indulge myself into other cultures and learn before taking actions such as this,” Samuels said.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.