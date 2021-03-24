Michael Moore Says Colorado Shooter ‘Is as American as Apple Pie’

Michael Moore called the suspected Colorado shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as “American as apple pie” in a series of tweets in which he suggested it would be wrong to classify the suspect as “Middle Eastern” and “Islamic,” even though he immigrated from Syria.

Moore also used the shooting to promote his 2002 anti-gun documentary Bowling for Columbine.

In a series of tweets, Michael Moore argued the alleged killer is quintessentially American because he was an angry young man with access to semi-automatic weapons.

“Now that we know who the Boulder killer is, we will soon see the pundits & bigots harp on ‘Middle Eastern’ & ‘Islamic,'” Moore wrote. “But make no mistake: a young man with anger issues & easy access to semi-automatic weapons who shoots up a nice town in Colorado is as American as apple pie.”

Now that we know who the Boulder killer is, we will soon see the pundits & bigots harp on "Middle Eastern" & "Islamic." But make no mistake: a young man with anger issues & easy access to semi-automatic weapons who shoots up a nice town in Colorado is as American as apple pie. pic.twitter.com/KhJlx9aMVm — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2021

Michael Moore also sarcastically tweeted the Colorado shooting shows that “people can come from all over the world and truly assimilate into our beloved American culture.”

The life of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shows that people can come from all over the world and truly assimilate into our beloved American culture. pic.twitter.com/snDMnGUG0i — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2021

The filmmaker tweeted a video of his Oscar win for Bowling for Columbine nearly two decades ago, as well as a link to a free version of the movie.

18yrs ago tonite: “The Oscar goes to ‘Bowling for Columbine’”. We’d hoped Columbine would be the LAST of these mass shootings. The film said gun violence was just sooo American(genocide, slavery, war).My acceptance speech, the the 5th nite of the Iraq War:https://t.co/IL042izs84 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 24, 2021

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was arrested on suspicion of killing ten people Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The suspect reportedly immigrated as a minor to the U.S. from Syria.

