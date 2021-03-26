Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down over Georgia’s Election Integrity Law: Racist, ‘Straight Up’ Evil

Hollywood celebrities are expressing their rage over Georgia’s sweeping new voter integrity law, which implements voter identification requirements and limits ballot drop boxes. Left-wing stars — the vast majority of whom don’t live in Georgia — are condemning the law as racist, “straight up” evil, and a form of “voter suppression.”

On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law Senate Bill 202, which passed along party lines by the state’s General Assembly. The legislation gives the Georgia State Elections Board the ability to take over county election boards in areas that may require oversight.

It also removes Georgia’s Secretary of State from chair of the State Elections Board.

Stars including Edward Norton, Susan Sarandon, Rosanna Arquette, Padma Lakshmi, and Billy Eichner are voicing their anger over the bill’s passage.

Edward Norton called Georgia Republican leaders “racists” for signing the bill into law. The People vs. Larry Flynt actor also retweeted the Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump Republican group mired in a sexual misconduct scandal involving young men.

These guys also played down Covid and mocked wearing masks. So I’m thinking maybe they are wearing them here because they know it’s better to hide their faces from the historical record, which will document them as the racists they are. https://t.co/JsT6meXvdA — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2021

Susan Sarandon tweeted a meme associating Georgia GOP leaders with “white supremacy.”

Rob Reiner appeared to imply that the new law is intended to prevent people from voting. “The Republicans stand for nothing,” he tweeted.

The Republicans stand for nothing. They know the only way they can win is to keep us from voting. We will not let them. Kill the filibuster to protect the vote. The survival of Democracy depends on it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 26, 2021

Pulp Fiction star Rosanna Arquette called Gov. Kemp a racist and a KKK member.

Comedian-actor Billy Eichner declared the new law “makes me sick,” while calling Republicans “racist” and “vile.”

This makes me sick. Desperate, vile, RACIST, weak Republicans. https://t.co/3txoQr1QEv — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 25, 2021

Alyssa Milano signaled her intention to violate the new law’s provision against providing food and beverages to voters waiting in line.

I’m in. LFG! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 26, 2021

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi called the law a “desperate attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters.”

Last year 1.3 million Georgians voted absentee by mail. There is ZERO EVIDENCE of widespread voter fraud in Georgia. Kemp's law is a desperate attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters because his party lost both runoff elections in January. It will be struck down. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 26, 2021

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter called the law “straight up” evil.

There's no getting around this being evil. Straight up. https://t.co/JLd4fIsQVs — Alex Winter (@Winter) March 26, 2021

Actor Michael Kelly, who hails from Georgia, called the law “blatant” voter suppression.”

I am beyond saddened by the blatant #votersuppression happening in my home state of #GA. It’s almost as if Kemp and the Republicans realized that without their cheating efforts they can’t win.

I will fight this and do all I can to help on Election Day. — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) March 26, 2021

