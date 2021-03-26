Rosanna Arquette: ‘Nazi White Supremacists Are Many Governors, People in Congress, Our Police, Military’

Actress Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter Friday to proclaim: “Nazi white supremacists are many governors, people in Congress, our police,” the “military,” and even the “entertainment news” industry.

“Kkk spent years hiding behind their hoods. Now they are front [and] center for the world to see,” Arquette tweeted. “Nazi White supremacists are many governors , people in Congress ,our police force , military ,in entertainment news . We see you and you won’t get away with it.”

This was not the only time Arquette has likened today’s political climate to Nazi Germany — a move that has gotten conservative stars “canceled” when they do it.

Late last year, after Joe Biden called on the country to unite and “heal,” Arquette smeared tens of million of Americans, by claiming that the GOP are “Nazi gestapo” who “blindly follow their insane unhinged leader and commit crimes against humanity.”

“The Gop are Nazi gestapo they blindly follow their insane unhinged leader and commit crimes against humanity,” the Deceiver actress wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, Arquette took to Twitter to apologize for being born white, saying she’s ashamed of the privilege she believes her skin brings.

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame,” the White Lies actress wrote.

That year, Arquette also posted a photo of herself kneeling in front of dozens of American flags, with the caption: “I’ll never stand for the flag again.”

