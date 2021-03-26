Sharon Stone: Cancel Culture the ‘Stupidest Thing I Have Ever Seen’

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone blasted cancel culture, calling it the “stupidest thing I have ever seen happen.”

Sirius XM host Jenny Hutt recently asked the Oscar-nominated star about her impression of the climate of fear among celebrities who have become “afraid to have real conversations.”

Stone didn’t hold back and even named the “cancel culture” directly, saying, “I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen.”

“I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it’s offensive to you, it’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other,” Stone added.

Stone went on to celebrate true diversity, saying, “We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything,” she said, adding that we all should “give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding.”

“Stop being so small,” she said to those always on the hunt to be outrageously outraged. “People have done so much more than one sentence.”

As far as she was concerned, Stone thinks people should just “grow up” and “grow some empathy.”

Stone’s no conservative. She helped push Kamala Harris into the White House in 2020, for instance, even claiming that voting for Harris will somehow “save lives.”

