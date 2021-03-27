Sharon Osbourne Exits ‘The Talk’ Following Controversy Stemming from her Defense of Piers Morgan

Sharon Osbourne is leaving The Talk following controversy stemming from her defense of Piers Morgan’s right to criticize Meghan Markle.

CBS has released a statement saying Osbourne — who has been a co-host on The Talk for nearly 11 years — has now “decided” to part ways with the show, according to a report by E! News.

The Talk was paused a few weeks ago following Osbourne’s on-air defense of Piers Morgan, who had fallen under scrutiny for criticizing Meghan Markle’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On the show, Osbourne stood up for Morgan’s right to speak out about Markle, and called on co-host Sheryl Underwood to explain to her which of Morgan’s statements was “racist.”

In a statement to E! News on Friday, CBS said, “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.”

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,” the network said. “We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

CBS said showrunners for The Talk are “accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

The network added that it is now focused on “coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew.”

“Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers,” the statement added.

Osbourne’s publicist denied any wrongdoing on her behalf, telling E! News, “For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name.”

“Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment,” the publicist added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.