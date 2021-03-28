During the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, host Anthony Anderson praised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming they “can truly make America great again.”

Biden and Harris both put in brief appearances at the top of the CBS broadcast, praising the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the accomplishments of this year’s nominees in the fields of movies, TV, and music.

“Black culture is American culture, black history is American history, and black stories are essential to the ongoing stories of America,” Biden said. Harris then spoke about the coronavirus, claiming credit for having “surpassed more than 100 million shots in arms.”

The president, 78, appeared somewhat confused when he and Harris kicked off the show in unison.

During his opening monologue, actor-comedian Anthony Anderson praised the Biden-Harris administration, saying “that’s a team that can truly make America great again.”

He also joked about this being his eighth time hosting the annual awards show.

“I love hosting this show, not just because the check usually clears,” he said. “But really because I love being black and I love black people. And the check usually clears.”

This year’s winners include musician D-Nice for entertainer of the year, and Bad Boys for Life as movie of the year. Actors Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman won two acting awards each.

Stacey Abrams (D) won a “social justice impact” award, which was presented by Michelle Obama. “I share this award with all those who champion progress, equity, and the truth of who we are and who we must become as a nation,” Abrams said in her acceptance speech.

